Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator While Washing Hands In Pond

A Florida man was rushed to the hospital recently after an alligator attacked him at a pond, according to authorities.

On Thursday, December 15, the victim called the Sanibel Police Department to report the attack, per a news release. Officers said the man was washing his hands in a pond near 2477 Periwinkle Way when the reptile bit his arm. The victim managed to free himself from the gator and call 911. The cops reportedly found him around 11 a.m.

"Individuals on scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived," police wrote. "It was determined that the victim sustained a serious injury to his right forearm."