Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator While Washing Hands In Pond
By Zuri Anderson
December 19, 2022
A Florida man was rushed to the hospital recently after an alligator attacked him at a pond, according to authorities.
On Thursday, December 15, the victim called the Sanibel Police Department to report the attack, per a news release. Officers said the man was washing his hands in a pond near 2477 Periwinkle Way when the reptile bit his arm. The victim managed to free himself from the gator and call 911. The cops reportedly found him around 11 a.m.
"Individuals on scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived," police wrote. "It was determined that the victim sustained a serious injury to his right forearm."
In addition to working security checkpoints and patrol duties, officers with the Panama City Police Department assisted...Posted by Panama City Police Department on Friday, December 16, 2022
The man was taken to the hospital but there haven't been any updates on his condition as of Monday morning (December 19). Trappers, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Panama City Police Department responded to the area to capture the alligator. No word on what they did with it.
According to FWC, alligators are much less active during the winter, meaning fewer interactions with humans. With that said, Floridians should still be on the lookout for any gators lurking around.
Two months ago, an amateur trapper actually got bit by an alligator hiding under his neighbor's vehicle. It was caught on camera, too.