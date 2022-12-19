North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win

A North Carolina grandmother is in shock after scoring a huge win in the lottery days before Christmas.

Berra Sen, of Holly Springs, was doing some last minute Christmas shopping at her local Walmart Supercenter after work on Friday (December 16) when she decided to also pick up a $20 Mega 7's scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

As the 60-year-old pediatric nurse scratched off the ticket, she revealed that she won one of the game's $100,000 prizes. Not only did the surprise when shock her, she discovered that the lucky ticket had a special connection to her life.

"When I scratched it, I couldn't believe it because by birthday is on the 19th and it matched 19 on the ticket," Sen recalled. "I'm still in shock."

Sen claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, taking home a grand total of $71,016 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to pay some bills and put some of the prize in savings. She also wants to use the win to give her family a nice Christmas.

"It will be a nice Christmas for sure with my children and grandchildren," said Sen. "They are my world."