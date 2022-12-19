The Final Metaverse Podcast Event Of 2022 Happened Over The Weekend
By John Popham
December 19, 2022
It was the last metaverse podcast event of the year, so we decided to go out with a bang!
iHeartPodcasts brought the holiday cheer to Fortnite and Roblox players once again over the weekend with our last event of 2022, featuring the science-focused podcast BrainStuff.
Hosted by Atlanta writer and performer Lauren Vogelbaum, BrainStuff explored the world of bacteria and all the amazing things it can do. From surviving in boiling water to helping detect landmines, players were able to learn a lot about the tiny microbe.
Fortnite players tuned in to BrainStuff's discussion while tackling the new winter wonderland mini games around iHeartLand.
The entire island was covered in snow and decked out with holiday decorations, including an ice-skating rink and a search for hidden holiday gifts. In addition, there was a winter-themed escape room with new puzzles and a parkour obstacle course for players to enjoy.
Roblox players could also get in on the holiday fun with a brand-new skating rink in iHeartLand's State Farm Neighborhood, located next to State Farm Park. Jake from State Farm continued to offer daily quests, including a snowball fight in a giant ice fort. The State Farm Ferris Wheel, now decked out in holiday lights, offered a beautiful view of iHeartLand. Don't forget to visit the Intel House of Wonder for upgrades to enhance your experience.
iHeartPodcasts' Holiday Special featuring BrainStuff may be over, but we are planning plenty of exciting events for 2023. Be sure to follow iHeartPocasts on all social media platforms to catch our next metaverse event.
Be sure to log in and experience the holiday magic from the comfort of your own home before the snow melts! You can listen to more episodes of BrainStuff on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.