The Final Metaverse Podcast Event Of 2022 Happened Over The Weekend

It was the last metaverse podcast event of the year, so we decided to go out with a bang!

iHeartPodcasts brought the holiday cheer to Fortnite and Roblox players once again over the weekend with our last event of 2022, featuring the science-focused podcast BrainStuff.

Hosted by Atlanta writer and performer Lauren Vogelbaum, BrainStuff explored the world of bacteria and all the amazing things it can do. From surviving in boiling water to helping detect landmines, players were able to learn a lot about the tiny microbe.

Fortnite players tuned in to BrainStuff's discussion while tackling the new winter wonderland mini games around iHeartLand.