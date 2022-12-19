The Tubes' Co-Founder, Bassist Rick Anderson Dead At 75

Rick Anderson, co-founder and bassist of The Tubes has passed away at the age of 75. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, bandmates would come and go, but Anderson remained throughout the entirety of the band's existence. The rock legend was responsible for creating the group in 1972 with fellow bandmates, Vince Welnick, Bill Spooner, and Bob McIntosh. Ultimate Classic Rock mentioned that Anderson would go on to be featured in all eight of The Tubes' albums released from 1975 to 1996.

Anderson was apart of the band for half a century before he passed away. The Tubes took to Facebook to announce the death of their fellow bandmate and "brother" with a sentimental message in addition to photos of Anderson.

"We lost our brother on 12/16/22. Rick brought a steady and kind presence to the band for 50 years. His love came through his bass. RIP," the message said.