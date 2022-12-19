This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona

Fancy, expensive restaurants aren't meant for every day dining. But if you're wanting to splurge every now and then, you'll want to find the best restaurant to spend your money.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

According to the website, Arizona's best expensive restaurant is Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale. The website explains:

"At Cafe Monarch, you can customize your own four-course dinner starting at $115 or choose the chef's eight-course tasting menu for a cool $265. Add an ounce of caviar for up to $500, if you're feeling like a high roller. End the meal with cheesecake, gelato, sorbet, chocolate-hazelnut cake, white chocolate-passion fruit mousse, or crème brûlée."

