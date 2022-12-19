This Is The Biggest House In Minnesota

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is, rather the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Minnesota is the James J. Hill House. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Minnesota:

"Railroad magnate James J. Hill built this 36,000-square foot mansion in the heart of St. Paul, Minnesota. It features 13 bathrooms, 22 fireplaces, 16 chandeliers and had some of the most innovative heating systems in the world at the time when construction began in 1888. Now a museum, the James J. Hill House is a tribute to Gilded Age architecture and design."

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.