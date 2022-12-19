TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months Later
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2022
Six months after TikTok star Cooper Noriega died after being found unconscious in a mall parking lot in Los Angeles, his cause of death has finally been determined.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that the 19-year-old social media star died from combined effects of fentanyl, lorazepam and alprazolam, People reports. Lorazepam is used to treat anxiety and alprazolam is commonly known as Xanax. The use of clonazepam, another anxiety medication, also significantly contributed to his death.
Noriega's death was ruled an accident. He died in a parking lot June 9 after paramedics were unable to revive him.
Days before Noriega's death, he posted a cryptic video on TikTok with the eerie caption, "Who else b thinking they gon (die) young af."
After his death, Noriega's family and close friends launched an organization in his name to raise awareness for mental health and addiction. Coop's Advice Foundation "will continue to pursue Cooper's unique vision through a combination of social and physical mental health experiences, organized community events, and innovative approaches toward using social influence to empower a mental health movement."
His death shocked the TikTok community, causing a flood of tributes for their friend Cooper, who had nearly 2 million followers.
"i want to make u proud. u had the biggest heart i’ve ever encountered on this earth. a heart way too big for u to even carry. for so long it was u and me just simply keeping each other alive," his best friend Nessa Barrett wrote.
Jaden Hossler also shared kind words on social media. "life without you isn’t life it’s just something I can do until I see you again," he wrote.
"My brother, I have so many things I still want to say to you. I've been trying to process the fact that this worlds lost you. You where the brightest light in every room you stepped into and had the kindest soul I'd ever met," said Josh Richards.