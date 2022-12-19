TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months Later

Six months after TikTok star Cooper Noriega died after being found unconscious in a mall parking lot in Los Angeles, his cause of death has finally been determined.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that the 19-year-old social media star died from combined effects of fentanyl, lorazepam and alprazolam, People reports. Lorazepam is used to treat anxiety and alprazolam is commonly known as Xanax. The use of clonazepam, another anxiety medication, also significantly contributed to his death.

Noriega's death was ruled an accident. He died in a parking lot June 9 after paramedics were unable to revive him.