Video Showing Incident Leading To Willie McGinest's Arrest Released

McGinest was also seen picking up a bottle and repeatedly slamming it into the mans head before thorwing it onto a nearby sofa and exiting the scene.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, appeared to be bloodied and bruised after the melee stopped.

McGinest was reported to have been booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and had his bail set at $30,000.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that McGinest turned himself in to police custody in relation to an assault incident that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks.

McGinest, a Long Beach native and former standout at USC, was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft and spent his first 12 NFL seasons (1994-2005) with the franchise, which included winning three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and being selected to the Pro Bowl twice (1996, 2003), before spending his final three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

McGinest retired with 582 career tackles, 86 sacks, five interceptions and 16 forced fumbles during his 15-year NFL career, which included setting the NFL records for most career postseason sacks (16) and most sacks in a playoff game (4.5 in 2005), as well as the Patriots franchise record for most fumble return touchdowns (2), which he shares with Randall Gay, Dont'a Hightower, Cedric Jones, Johnny Rembert, Andre Tippett, Kyle Van Noy and Brent Williams.