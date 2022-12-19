WATCH: Driver 'Shears' California Fire Hydrant, Causes Giant Water Geyser

A driver slammed into a fire hydrant in Sun Valley on Sunday night and drove away without contacting police. According to KTLA, someone reported the incident as the water violently flowed into the air at the intersection of San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard at 11:00 p.m.

Water from the fire hydrant reached heights of 70-feet as firefighters arrived on scene. KTLA mentioned that there was trouble stopping the water from pouring out of the hydrant due to power lines in close proximity. Video of the incident shows the extent to which the water blasted into the air. In the video, viewers can see other vehicles still trying to navigate their way around the intersection despite the influx of water.