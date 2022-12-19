This Is The Biggest House In California

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of California is the Hearst Castle. See photos of the "iconic" property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in California:

"Iconic Hearst Castle used to top the list of California’s largest homes, but it’s been usurped. The One, a newly-completed 100,000 square-foot mega-mansion built by real estate mogul Nile Niami, is expected to sell for at least $340 million. That will make it the U.S’s largest and most expensive home. With its futuristic design, The One will feature 20 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, and five swimming pools, plus a movie theater, 50-car garage and a private nightclub! You can add square footage to your house, just maybe on a smaller scale."

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.