A Texas High School Swimmer Just Shattered A Michael Phelps World Record

Step aside, Michael Phelps! There's a new record holder in town.

A Texas high school sophomore just broke one of the most decorated Olympian of all time's world records. Keller High School's Maximus Williamson competed in the 15-16 National Age Group 400-Meter Individual Medley at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition on December 9 and finished in 3:39.83 — beating Phelps' record set in 2002 of 3:42.08, Keller ISD announced.

"It's hard to grasp the concept of what just happened. I'm just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT," said Williamson, who represented the Lakeside Aquatic Club at the competition.

Swim coach Jamie Shults said breaking Phelps' record is "truly an extraordinary accomplishment." Shults added that Williamson has been a "phenomenal leader on our team and pushes everyone to do their best."

In 2019, Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak, 19, shattered another one of Phelps' records — the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 1:50.73, which is .78 seconds faster than Phelps 1:51.51 set in 2009.

Phelps, who has 28 Olympic medals under his belt, announced his retirement in August 2016.