Dave Grohl And P!nk 'Get The Party Started' For The 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 20, 2022
Dave Grohl is back with another clip from his and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions project, this time featuring the iconic P!nk.
Foo Fighters recently shared the video of P!nk and Grohl covering P!nk's song "Get the Party Started" to their Instagram account. "My name's Alicia. I'm a Jew," P!nk reportedly declared to the crowd before jumping into the track.
The caption reads, "One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, [P!nk] shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple 'Get The Party Started!'" Check it out below.
The clip is from the first ever live-edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, which took place Monday night (December 5) at the 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. A slew of other musicians, including Beck, Jack Black and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, all sang songs by Jewish artists. The post follows a similar video of director Judd Apatow singing Spinning Wheel" by Blood, Sweat & Tears, again with Grohl on the drum kit.
The Hanukkah Sessions started during the pandemic as a video series of songs recorded in Kurtstin's home studio. Each of Hanukkah's eight nights were celebrated by a cover from a well known artist. This year's edition, which marks the third in the series, was presented by Apatow. The profits are going towards the Anti-Defamation League.