Dave Grohl And P!nk 'Get The Party Started' For The 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl is back with another clip from his and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions project, this time featuring the iconic P!nk.

Foo Fighters recently shared the video of P!nk and Grohl covering P!nk's song "Get the Party Started" to their Instagram account. "My name's Alicia. I'm a Jew," P!nk reportedly declared to the crowd before jumping into the track.

The caption reads, "One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, [P!nk] shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple 'Get The Party Started!'" Check it out below.