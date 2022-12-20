Elon Musk Says He Will Step Down As Twitter CEO

Elon Musk said that he plans to step down as CEO of Twitter once he can find a replacement.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk tweeted on Tuesday (December 20).

On Sunday, Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, posted a poll on his Twitter account asking if he should step down as CEO and said he would abide by the results.

When the poll closed, over 17 million people voted, with 57.5% voting in favor of him stepping down.

Musk did not say how long the search would take or if he had anybody in mind to take over. According to a report from Fox Business, one potential candidate could be tech investor Joe Lonsdale.

"If I were to guess, it would be Joe Lonsdale who he wants, or someone from the "PayPal Mafia," a Wall Street CEO told Fox Business. "Most business leaders would not want to work for Elon. His friends from PayPal know him well and possibly understand him."