Here's The Biggest Home In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 20, 2022

Longmont, Colorado - May 8, 2021: Callahan House - 1892 Queen Anne-style house, a popular event venue, with ornate woodwork and an Italianate garden in Longmont, Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.

If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home by square footage. Some of their entries include castles, European-style estates, sprawling mansions, and all kinds of structures.

According to the website, Washington state's biggest home is Hala Ranch in Medina!

"The 95-acre Hala Ranch in Colorado boasts 56,000 square feet and 15 bedrooms in the main house, overlooking the Rocky Mountains," writers say. "It once held the distinction of being the most expensive property in the U.S. when it had a price tag of $135 million in 2006. John Paulson, a hedge fund billionaire purchased the ranch in 2012 for $49 million from Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan, a former ambassador to the U.S. Bin Sultan bought the land for the house in 1989 and completed the house two years later. The property has its own wastewater treatment plant and we’re not talking a septic tank."
