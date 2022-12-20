Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.

If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home by square footage. Some of their entries include castles, European-style estates, sprawling mansions, and all kinds of structures.

According to the website, Florida's biggest home is Versailles in Orange County!

"Nope, not the French Versailles, though this soon-to-be-completed Florida megamansion is modeled after the famous French chateau," writers say. "The long-term project of Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel and his wife Jackie, Versailles has been under construction since 2004! Once completed, the lakefront estate in Orange County will measure more than 100,000 square feet, and feature three indoor pools, a bowling alley, a skating rink, a movie theater and at least 14 bedrooms."

This luxurious mega-mansion was the subject of the 2012 documentary Queen of Versailles, which chronicles the Siegels' struggles trying to build the estate during the 2008 recession. A report from PageSix said Versailles suffered $10 million in damages from Hurricane Ian earlier this year.