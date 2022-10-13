This Is Florida's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales.

If you're looking for a good scare this season, House Beautiful has plenty of recommendations. The website pinpointed the best haunted houses in every state.

The Riddle House in West Palm Beach is Florida's spookiest haunted house!

It was originally built in 1905 by construction workers under Henry Flagler, an industrialist who helped built some of Florida's Atlantic coast. The building now resides in Yesteryear Village, a historical park within the South Florida Fairgrounds. Writers provided more history about this abode:

"This property was once a funeral home, so it almost goes without saying that there's a lot of mysterious (and ghostly) activity here. One of the more famous ghosts is named Joseph and worked for the home's owner, Karl Riddle. Joseph had sadly died by suicide in the home. Allegedly, his spirit occasionally attacks those he feels are on his turf."

Check out House Beautiful's full list of creepy haunted houses.