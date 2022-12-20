Idaho Police Receive Tip About Abandoned Hyundai Elantra Found In Oregon

Authorities in Idaho said they received a tip about an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, and are working to see if it is connected to the grisly November 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

Investigators have been asking the public for help locating a 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the killings. Police said the driver may have information that could help them break open the case.

According to TMZ, police in Eugune received a 911 call about a person sleeping in the Elantra, which had damage and no license plate. Officers responded and spoke to the individual but did not provide any additional details about their interaction.

Officials have not said if the car in Oregon, which is nearly 500 miles away, is the vehicle they are looking for.

"We are aware of the vehicle and are investigating it," Aaron Snell, a public information officer for Moscow Police, told Law & Crime.

It has been five weeks since Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case or determined a motive for the killings.