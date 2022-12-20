Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties

A "no-burn alert" has been issued for several counties across the state due to high air pollution levels. According to KTLA, the ban issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties will go into effect on Sunday.

“The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement,” KTLA obtained in a statement from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The ban encompasses both indoor and outdoor wood burning in the "South Coast Air Basin." KTLA mentioned that this ban will benefit those with respiratory issues such as asthma. The decrease of smoke in the air will hopefully lessen the amount of "emergency room visits and hospitalizations" throughout the region. KTLA noted that the ban does not apply to South Coast Air Basin communities located in higher areas of elevation including the High Desert or Coachella Valley.

To find out if wood burning is temporarily banned in your community take a look at the Check BeforeYou Burn interactive map.