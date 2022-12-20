Internet Sleuths Identify Chiefs Superfan As Bank Robber

Internet sleuths have identified a Kansas City Chiefs superfan as a bank robber.

The fan, Xaviar Babudar, who goes by the moniker 'Chiefsaholic,' was charged for armed robbery, wearing a mask in commission of felony, possession of a firearm commission felony (first offense), threatening a violent act and removing an ankle monitor, according to booking records for the Tulsa County Jail in Oklahoma.

Babudar was booked at around 10:15 a.m. last Friday (December 16), two days before the Chiefs' road game against the Houston Texans, which the superfan had publicly stated he planned to attend, having done so for both home and road games throughout the season.

Babudar had last tweeted in the hours leading up to his arrest and several Chiefs fans noticed his social media absence, which caused concern on the r/KansasCityChiefs reddit thread.