Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth Of Second Child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post Monday (November 28) night.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's feet inside a onesie while laying on a blanket with their last name embroidered on it and next to a silver chain that includes the word "bronze."

The child's birth came days after Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎."