Lana Del Rey Gets Revenge On Ex In The Best Way

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 20, 2022

Lana Del Rey took an extremely... targeted approach to promoting her new album Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey put up a single billboard to market the new project —That's right. Just one. And that single billboard is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You might be wondering, "Why, of all places, did she choose Tulsa, Oklahoma?" Well, the city just so happens to be her ex-boyfriend's hometown.

In case you need further proof that she's using the billboard to troll her ex, Del Rey seemingly confirmed it in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and the billboard with the caption, "There's only one. And it's in Tulsa." She added "It's. Personal." in the comments under the photo. Check it out below.

Not only is Del Rey getting pugnacious for the album's marketing, she also recently explained the album as a whole takes on a more aggressive tone. In an interview with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, she shared that she opted to take a more conversational approach to her songwriting instead of using colorful reference. She told Michele, “It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is set to arrive March 10, 2023. Ahead of the album, Del Rey released the tile track.

Lana Del Rey
