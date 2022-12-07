Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track

The news of a new album follows Del Rey announcing her laptop, which contained new music and the manuscript for an upcoming book, was stolen. "I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come and despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can," Del Rey said back in October.

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is Del Rey's ninth full-length project. It follows Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which both arrived in 2021. Most recently, Del Rey collaborated on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, providing backing vocals for the track "Snow On The Beach." She also released the Euphoria song "Watercolor Eyes" and covered Father John Misty's "Buddy Rendezvous."