Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 7, 2022
Lana Del Rey has announced her ninth full-length album. She also shared the record's title track.
The record, titled, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is set to arrive March 10, 2023 via Interscope. Ahead of the release, she gave fans a taste of what's to come by dropping the album's title track, which she co-wrote with Mike Hermosa. In addition, Del Rey co-produced the track with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zack Dawes. Elsewhere in the project, Father John Misty, Antonoff's the Bleachers, Jon Batiste and Tommy Genesis are also featured.
Listen to the "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" below.
The news of a new album follows Del Rey announcing her laptop, which contained new music and the manuscript for an upcoming book, was stolen. "I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come and despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can," Del Rey said back in October.
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is Del Rey's ninth full-length project. It follows Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which both arrived in 2021. Most recently, Del Rey collaborated on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, providing backing vocals for the track "Snow On The Beach." She also released the Euphoria song "Watercolor Eyes" and covered Father John Misty's "Buddy Rendezvous."