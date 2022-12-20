Latto Morphs Into A Pink Alien Vixen For Her Birthday Party At 'Area 24'

Latto debuted her vibrant ensemble right before she arrived to her outer space-themed bash. She spent the past couple of weeks promoting the event, which she dubbed “Area 24,” by posting a blue version of her alien costume. She had plenty of notable guests drop by like Queen Naija, Mariah The Scientist and Reginae Carter.



The science fiction-inspired soirée is the latest eccentric event she’s hosted over the past few years. In 2020, Latto put together a Royal Casino birthday bash with a roaring 20’s theme. The following year, she channeled her inner cowgirl when she celebrated her 23rd birthday with a Wild Wild West concept that she referred to as “Wild Wild Souf.”



Her intergalactic birthday celebration happened a few days after she helped spread some Christmas cheer to kids in Clayton County, Georgia. Earlier this week, Latto hosted a Christmas toy giveaway in which she provided at least $250,000 worth of gifts. In addition to that, the city designated December 18 as Latto Day in her hometown. Her friend Stacey Abrams was there as city leaders presented Latto with the key to the city.