Latto Helps Stacey Abrams Make A Major Statement In Atlanta

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams said.



“I need your big energy,” she concluded. “Let’s get it!”



Latto and Abrams have some things in common. Both women have been speaking out in support of abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade over the summer.



"I believe there should be a federal law that allows women to have these choices, to have reproductive choice and reproductive justice, and I think that it has to stop being a political football where the ideology of the leader of a state can determine the quality of life for a woman and her ability to make the choices she needs," Abrams said according to CNN.



With the midterm elections just days away, Abrams has been connecting with several big-name artists over the past few weeks. She recently appeared as a guest at Jeezy's 2nd annual Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta where she joined other celebrities like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, T.I. and others to help raise over $200,000 for the rapper's Street Dreamz Foundation.



Watch more footage of Stacey Abrams' speech during Latto's performance below.