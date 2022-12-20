Purchase Of Phoenix Suns Being Finalized: Report

Billionaire Mat Ishbia is reportedly finalizing a purchase of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told The Athletic's Shams Charania on Tuesday (December 20).

Ishbia, a former Michigan State University walk-on basketball player who was part of the Spartans' national championship team in 2000, is the CEO and chairman of United Wholesale Mortgage and has a net worth estimated at $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The sale comes three months after disgraced owner Robert Sarver announced he'd already begun the process to sell the Suns and Mercury amid his recent yearlong suspension.

"Sources: Billionaire Mat Ishbia is purchasing the Phoenix Suns and Mercury for $4 billion," Charania tweeted. "Robert Sarver has agreed in principle to sell. Ishbia was a national champion on Michigan State‘s basketball team in 2000."