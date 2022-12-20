Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2022
"Dangerously cold" weather is on its way to Texas this week.
Thursday and Friday will likely experience "bitter cold weather" thanks to a strong cold front, CBS News reports. Temps will drop into the mid-20s, but it'll feel like the teens. Not to mention wind gusts, which will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. A few flurries are also possible with limited moisture coming in behind the front. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday into Friday.
As far as Christmas goes, temperatures will be near freezing or slightly above. Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.
Before freezing temperatures arrive, you'll want to make sure you take out some items from your car, per KPRC:
- Drink bottles and cans: A forgotten drink is likely to burst due to the extreme change in temperature
- Canned food: While canned food can swell in freezing temperatures, they're not a total loss. If the can didn't rust or come apart at the seams, thaw them in the fridge before opening or eating. If it doesn't look right, don't eat it
- Electronics: We're used to phones and tablets overheating in high temperatures, but freezing weather can also impact battery life and response time
- Glasses: Frames and glass could be damaged in freezing temperatures
- Medication: Many medications are sensitive to freezing temperatures
- Musical instruments: Instruments made of real wood could get some significant damage in freezing temperatures