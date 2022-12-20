"Dangerously cold" weather is on its way to Texas this week.

Thursday and Friday will likely experience "bitter cold weather" thanks to a strong cold front, CBS News reports. Temps will drop into the mid-20s, but it'll feel like the teens. Not to mention wind gusts, which will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. A few flurries are also possible with limited moisture coming in behind the front. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

As far as Christmas goes, temperatures will be near freezing or slightly above. Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

Before freezing temperatures arrive, you'll want to make sure you take out some items from your car, per KPRC: