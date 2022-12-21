Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible

This is the most Texas thing you'll see today — guaranteed.

Ahead of "dangerously cold" temperatures on their way to the Lone Star State, residents are gearing up by removing items from their cars, tracking ERCOT grid conditions and stopping at Whataburger. Wait, what?

A post that went viral was included in a hilarious but nifty video posted by FOX 26's Matt Seedorff on social media, Chron reports. Apparently, a Texas resident used a large Whataburger styrofoam cup to cover an outdoor spigot. They even MacGyver-ed it with a string to hold it in place.

"Tell me why this wouldn't work. We've got a spigot covered in a styrofoam Whataburger cup, possibly wrapped in a towel… I'm thinking this could keep your pipes from bursting. Whatburger for the win!" he said in the video.