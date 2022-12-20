This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site: "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is considered to be the best expensive restaurant in the state?

Circa 1886 Restaurant

Located in Charleston's Wentworth Mansion, the carriage house aesthetic of Circa 1886 Restaurant "evokes the romance and old-world charm of historic downtown Charleston," its website states. You can find elevated takes on Lowcountry favorites like shrimp and grits or explore what else is in season on its changing menus.

Circa 1886 Restaurant is located at 149 Wentworth Street in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Enjoy elevated Lowcountry cuisine at downtown Charleston's Circa 1886 Restaurant. You'll find innovative appetizers like pimento cheese grilled cheese, preserved rabbit, and shrimp with rice grits, depending on the season. Customer favorites include oxtail and the Pork Duet with pork tenderloin and super spicy Carolina Reaper sausage."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see all the best expensive restaurants around the country.