This Is The Biggest House In Michigan

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Michigan is Meadow Brook Hall. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Michigan:

"Matilda Dodge Wilson, the wealthy widow of automotive giant John Dodge, and her second husband, Alfred Wilson, built this 88,000 square foot home in the Rochester Hills area north of Detroit. Constructed between 1926 and 1929, the Tudor revival-style residence has 110 rooms, sits on 1,500 acres and cost nearly $4 million at the time it was built. Today it’s part of Oakland University and is still filled with much of the Wilsons’ priceless art collection."

