This Is The Biggest House In Missouri

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Missouri is the Chateau Pensmore. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Missouri:

"This 72,000-square foot behemoth was constructed as a tornado-proof, bomb-proof, earthquake-proof home. It’s built with insulated concrete form and called Chateau Pensmore. It’s located near Ozark, Missouri and Steven Huff, an astrophysicist, built it to withstand an EF-5 tornado with reinforced steel referred to as helix, into the concrete, which should bend rather than break in the event of a tornado."

