This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Wisconsin is the Ellison Bay Manor. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Wisconsin:

"This 43-room, 35,000-square-foot house in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin was sold in 2016 for $2.7 million, slightly down for the price of $20 million paid for it in 2005. It features a movie theater, along with a 5,000-square-foot master bedroom. Zillow now assesses it at around $600,000 — shocking considering its former valuations. Maybe it’s a fixer-upper now."

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.