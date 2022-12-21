1 Arizona City Is Among America's Most Sober Places

Alcohol is a big part of American culture. Alcoholic beverage sales reached over $222 billion in 2020 alone!

Real Estate Witch, powered by Clever, compiled a list of America's drunkest and most sober cities. The website states, "To find out where the drunkest cities in America are, we analyzed data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, U.S. Census Bureau, Walk Score, Expatistan.com, Yelp, and Google Trends."

Phoenix came in at number 6 on the list of the most sober cities. The website explains:

"Phoenix has one of the smallest number of breweries in our study. With just 0.4 breweries per 100,000 residents, Phoenix has 69% fewer breweries than the average city. Phoenix also has significantly fewer traditional bars (7.4) and wine bars (0.8) per 100,000 residents. That’s 60% fewer bars and 50% fewer wine bars than the average city (18.4 and 1.6, respectively)."

Here are America's top 10 drunkest cities, according to Real Estate Witch:

Milwaukee, WI New Orleans, LA Portland, OR Denver, CO Providence, RI Minneapolis, MN Pittsburgh, PA Cleveland, OH Austin, TX

Here are America's top 10 most sober cities:

Memphis, TN Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Salt Lake City, UT Phoenix, AZ Baltimore, MD Indianapolis, IN Miami, FL Riverside, CA

Check out the full list of America's drunkest and most sober cities on Real Estate Witch's website.