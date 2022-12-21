Aaron Paul Officially Changes His Name

Aaron Paul officially has a new name — legally anyways.

The Breaking Bad star filed a petition last month to legally change his last name to Paul, a move away from his given surname of Sturtevant, and according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the change has been approved by the courts. Paul has been using his new name for years, even before his time on the hit show.

Additionally, the courts approved a name change for both his wife, Lauren, and their son, Ryden. Lauren will adopt Paul's last name while Ryden's name, which the couple changed from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul shortly after his birth in April, is made official by the courts. TMZ previously reported that the Paul's were required to come up with a name for their son at the hospital, but later decided on a moniker they liked better and have been using it ever since.