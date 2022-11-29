Jonah Hill Files Petition To Legally Change His Name

Jonah Hill is looking to legally change his name. It turns out the actor's real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein and he's filed a petition in Los Angeles this week to legally drop Feldstein from his name, according to TMZ. Legal documents obtained by the outlet state that Hill just wants to make his stage name official.

The news comes after Hill previously announced that he would be stepping away from the public eye for a while. The actor shared his decision with fans as he revealed his latest directorial effort called Stutz, which is a documentary that explores Hill's mental health issues featuring his personal therapist.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill said in the statement, confirmed to IndieWire.

However, the break doesn't mean he's retiring from the movie business. Hill then clarified that while he is not retiring from filmmaking, he will no longer promote his upcoming projects, including Stutz and the forthcoming Netflix comedy You People, which he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris.

With the public statement and release of Stutz, which is now streaming on Netflix, Hill said he hoped "to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."