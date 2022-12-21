Former NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his family confirmed in a statement obtained TMZ Sports on Tuesday (December 20).

Hillman, 31, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait" in August.

The former Super Bowl champion has undergone treatment that the family said hasn't been successful and is currently in hospice care.

"As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains," the family said. "We also understand that God's will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God."

"We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family's privacy at this time."

Hillman was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 67 overall in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at San Diego State.

The California native recorded a career best 863 yards and seven touchdowns during the Broncos' Super Bowl championship season in 2015.

Hillman also spent time with both the Minnesota Vikings and then-San Diego Chargers during the 2016, as well as the Dallas Cowboys during the 2017 preseason.