Franco Harris, Hall Of Fame 'Immaculate Reception' Running Back, Dead At 72

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who was responsible for one of the most iconic plays in NFL history and served as the feature back during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 1970s dynasty, has died at the age of 72, his son, Dok, confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (December 21).

Dok Harris told the AP that his father died overnight, however, no cause of death was given at the time of publication.

The Hall of Famer's death comes two days prior to the 50th anniversary of 'The Immaculate Reception,' when Harris caught a pass deflected off the helmet of then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum to score a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game during his rookie season.