Steelers Make Decision On Starting QB

Kenny Pickett is expected to once again start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports.

Pickett still remains in the concussion protocol, but head coach Mike Tomlin said the rookie quarterback would be a full participant in practice.

"I think he's gotta check a box procedurally," Tomlin said via ESPN.

Pickett suffered a concussion during Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, who started in Week 15.

Trubisky threw for 179 yards on 17 of 22 passing and scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the Steelers' 24-16 win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday (December 18), improving his record to 2-3 as a starter in five games this season.

"He did a really good job of taking care of the ball and playing within the game plan and planned approach that we have prescribed for that opponent," Tomlin said. "He should be congratulated for that."

Pickett, a decorated collegiate quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft in April and replaced Trubisky four games into the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old has thrown for 1,797 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions on 191 of 294 passing, and recorded 225 yards and three touchdowns on 44 rushing attempts, while leading Pittsburgh to a 4-5 record as a starter.