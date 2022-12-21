Fred Durst & Limp Bizkit Offer To Help Elon Musk Run Twitter

Fred Durst and his merry band of Bizkits have offered to help Elon Musk run Twitter.

Musk sealed the deal on purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion in October. In the two months that have followed the move, Twitter laid off half of its staff, instituted $8-per-month blue verification check marks, and banned several journalists from the platform. In return, Musk has come under quite a bit of fire. Artists like Jack White, Elton John and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor have all announced their departure from Twitter, citing everything from the platform's new stance on moderation to hate speech and misinformation running rampid on the site.

Recently, Musk asked his followers through a Twitter poll if he should step down as the head of Twitter. 57.5 percent of the 17,502,391 responders voted "Yes." Now, Durst and Limp Bizkit gave their assistance through a Tweet. "[Elon Musk] good morning, sir. Myself and [Limp Bizkit] are available for any help you may want or need on Twitter. Happy Holidays," Durst wrote.