House January 6 Committee Final Report Release Delayed

The House January 6 Committee “now anticipates its final report will be filed and released tomorrow," according to an updated guidance obtained by CNN on Wednesday (December 21), the same day the report was originally scheduled to be released.

The committee also said several other records could still be released on Wednesday.

A report summary released on Monday (January 19) -- which followed the panel's final public meeting -- concluded that former President Donald Trump was ultimately responsible for the riot involving his supporters who violently protested his loss in the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol.

The full report will include more than 1,000 interviews and documents collected during the year and a half investigation by the nine-member bipartisan committee, which includes seven Democrats -- committee chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi; Pete Aguilar of California; Zoe Lofgren of California; Elaine Luria of Virginia; Stephanie Murphy of Florida; Jamie Raskin of Maryland; and Adam Schiff of California -- and two Republicans -- Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

On Tuesday (December 20), the House Ways and Means Committee voted in favor of making six years of Trump's tax returns public following years of questions regarding his business and personal wealth that stem back to his initial presidential campaign, NBC News reports.

The panel voted along party lines and Trump's tax records, which could be released to the public as early as Wednesday (December 21), the same day that the House Jan. 6 committee is scheduled to issue its final report on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, just days ahead of the Republicans taking over House control in January.

The committee also criticized the IRS for its lack of mandatory audits of returns filed by presidents and vice presidents in relation to Trump, whose returns were only examined after the panel inquired about the process, according to a 29-page report released after the vote on Tuesday.

A separate 39-page report was released by the Joint Committee of Taxation Tuesday night, which summarized the former president's personal tax forms and business entities.

Records obtained by the Joint Committee of Taxation showed Trump appeared to owe nothing in taxes due to claiming $15 million in business loses, which led to him having negative $4 million in adjusted gross income before he claimed a $5 million refund.

Trump also reported millions in negative income between 2015 and 2017, as well as in 2020, having only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and no taxes in 2020, according to the report.

Wednesday's final report delay comes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surprise visit to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress.