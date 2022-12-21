LunchMoney Lewis Reveals How Jimmy Fallon Inspired His New Christmas Song
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2022
LunchMoney Lewis serves up a fresh holiday tune just in time for Christmas.
The Grammy-nominated artist recently delivered his latest single "Christmas In Miami" via LunchBox Records. The piano-based track, which is produced by BrianXWhite, Diem & TheOnlyDiet, is an ode to his former flame who he misses terribly during cuffing season. His love interest is freezing in New York City so he encourages her to fly down to Miami and warm up with him. Lewis originally wrote and created the song for The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon but eventually flipped it into his own song.
"I sat at the piano and played basically the same chords I usually go to, and called it 'Christmas in Manhattan,'" Lewis said in a statement, "but when I found out that Jimmy wasn’t going to use it, I decided to keep it and call it 'Christmas in Miami,' which works out perfectly. A few lyric changes later and here we are. Happy holidays, everyone!”
"Christmas In Miami" arrives a month after LunchMoney Lewis released his Kenny sharp-assisted single "Say I Won't." He's not the only artist who's coming through with new holiday jams. Chris Brown dropped off a pair of Christmas tracks for his recent EP It's Giving Christmas. Alicia Keys also delivered her first-ever Christmas album Santa Baby.
Lewis' fresh holiday jingle is strictly a single that won't appear on his upcoming project A Good Time For No Reason. His new body of work is expected to feature his collaboration with Trinidad James "Don't Stop" plus other previously released singles like "Cheat" and "Money Dance."
Look out for the album dropping in 2023. For now, listen to "Christmas In Miami" below.