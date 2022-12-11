Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon Drastic Makeover On Live TV

Miley Cyrus recently gave Jimmy Fallon a makeover while appearing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show.

Cyrus appeared as a guest on the talk show Friday night (December 9) to tease her upcoming New Year's Eve special. While Cyrus was sitting down for an interview, Fallon told the star "I want to shave my beard," and asked her to do the honors. "Absolutely. Anything you need from me," Cyrus replied after the crowd gave their approval in affirming cheers.

The Tonight Show shared a clip (so to speak) of the moment on their Instagram. In the video, Cyrus tentatively picks up an electric beard trimmer and turns Fallon around to hide him from the audience while she got to work. "It's not as bad as it looks," Cyrus joked before turning the talk show host around to show he audience. They crowd erupted into applause at the sight of Fallon's new look: a goatee-esque beard. Fallon seemed to live it too, saying it made him look like "a wrestler."