Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon Drastic Makeover On Live TV

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 11, 2022

Miley Cyrus Performs in Bogota
Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus recently gave Jimmy Fallon a makeover while appearing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show.

Cyrus appeared as a guest on the talk show Friday night (December 9) to tease her upcoming New Year's Eve special. While Cyrus was sitting down for an interview, Fallon told the star "I want to shave my beard," and asked her to do the honors. "Absolutely. Anything you need from me," Cyrus replied after the crowd gave their approval in affirming cheers.

The Tonight Show shared a clip (so to speak) of the moment on their Instagram. In the video, Cyrus tentatively picks up an electric beard trimmer and turns Fallon around to hide him from the audience while she got to work. "It's not as bad as it looks," Cyrus joked before turning the talk show host around to show he audience. They crowd erupted into applause at the sight of Fallon's new look: a goatee-esque beard. Fallon seemed to live it too, saying it made him look like "a wrestler."

She finished off the impromptu barber appointment by trimming the rest of his beard and mustache.

This is the second year in a row Cyrus will host the New Year's Eve special. This year, she will be joined by country icon Dolly Parton in co-hosting the event. Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air at 10:30 ET December 31 on NBC and Peacock.

Miley Cyrus
