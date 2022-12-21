North Carolina Man 'Totally Shocked' After Hitting Lottery Jackpot

A North Carolina man was "totally shocked" to learn that he hit the jackpot and scored a six-figure prize in the state lottery.

Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, recently stopped by The Grocery Door on Nash Street Northwest, where he picked up a $1 Cash 5 ticket for the December 6 drawing, using numbers that hold a special significance to him, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I've been playing a combination of my son's birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear," he said.

The 60-year-old Wilson County man knew he won at the store, but it wasn't until he got home and saw that he matched all five white balls called in the drawing that he realized he won the $120,000 jackpot.

"I was totally shocked to be frank with you," he said. "It was a pretty good night to say the least."

Gardner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (December 19), taking home a total of $85,213 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do repairs around his house and pay some bills.