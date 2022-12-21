Tennessee is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week.

Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive in Tennessee Thursday (December 22) evening, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory over the weekend, per WKRN. While most cold weather warnings are about imminent snowfall or ice, the major fact in this upcoming front is simply how cold it will be.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning that is set to take effect 12 a.m. Friday and last through noon Friday as "dangerously cold" wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero are expected across all of Middle Tennessee and the Midsouth region as temperatures hit the teens and single digits. The wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so residents are advised to avoid outside activities if possible.

Several states are expected to experience similarly freezing temperatures as an arctic blast sweeps across the country just in time for Christmas, potentially affecting travel for millions of Americans. KPRC compiled a list of items you should remove from your car ahead of the freeze:

Drink bottles and cans : Forgotten cans and drink bottles could potentially burst if left in freeing temperatures.

: Forgotten cans and drink bottles could potentially burst if left in freeing temperatures. Canned food : This could be a hit or miss. Cold temps could cause canned food to swell, but if the cans aren't rusted or coming apart at the seams, the USDA recommends letting it thaw in the refrigerator. If it doesn't look or smell right once opening it, then toss it out.

: This could be a hit or miss. Cold temps could cause canned food to swell, but if the cans aren't rusted or coming apart at the seams, the USDA recommends letting it thaw in the refrigerator. If it doesn't look or smell right once opening it, then toss it out. Handheld electronics : Freezing temps could impact your electronics' battery life and response time as well as affect screens and sensors.

: Freezing temps could impact your electronics' battery life and response time as well as affect screens and sensors. Glasses : The cold could damage frames, glass or even the coating on the lenses.

: The cold could damage frames, glass or even the coating on the lenses. Medications : Many medications are sensitive to temperature that could affect its efficacy.

: Many medications are sensitive to temperature that could affect its efficacy. Musical instruments: The temperatures could cause significant damage to instruments made of real wood.

Some items you should keep in your vehicle, per WKRN, include a first aid kit, jumper cables, warm clothes and boots, blanket, flares, flashlight, bag of sand/kitty litter and even waterproof matches to help melt snow.