Texas Dad Goes Viral For Bad Bunny Christmas Lights Display

By Ginny Reese

December 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas dad, Frankie To-Ong from Houston, has gone viral after posting a video his Bad Bunny holiday light display on TikTok. My San Antonio reported that the video has already received more than 7.7 million views and more than 1.2 million likes.

This isn't the first time that To-Ong has gone viral on social media for his clever lights displays. In 2021, the man used Lil Jon's "Snap Yo Fingers" to make his Christmas lights display dance.

The Lil Jon synchronized display took him about eight hours to complete. This year, the synchronization to Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó" only took him about two hours to finish.

To-Ong told My San Antonio, "My daughter was the one who suggested I do Bad Bunny this year. I then asked my co-worker for some song suggestions from Bad Bunny, and we both remembered how huge 'Tití Me Preguntó' is. He's huge, so I knew I had to honor him with the display this year."

To-Ong used to put his address in videos so that people could stop by and see. But in 2017, crowds of people showed up unexpectedly, turning his neighborhood into a parking lot.

Check out the amazing light display below:

@htown_frankie

@Bad Bunny did my Christmas lights this year. 🔥🤘🏼#htown_frankie #christmas2022 #badbunny #badbunnypr

♬ original sound - Frankie To-ong
