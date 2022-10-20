'Summer Is Here Again': Viral TikTok Pokes Fun At Texas' Crazy Weather

We all know Texas' weather is crazy! One TikTok user posted a video about the confusing weather patterns that take place in the Lonestar State and it has gone viral!

The video pokes fun at how residents have to wear jackets in the chilly morning weather, but by the time the afternoon rolls around it feels like summer once again.

The TikTok user, rodnoe_12, shows a representation of "all of Texas at 1 in the afternoon," taking off his jacket. The sound in the background says, "The summer is here again, the summer's not leaving yet."

The caption of the video jokingly states, "And it'll be 60 in the morning." The video has received over 263,000 likes and more than 722,000 views.

Check out the viral TikTok video below: