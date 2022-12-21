This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State

Sitting in traffic can be such a slog, especially in metro areas. When it's bad, expect hours of inching up in traffic just to get to your destination. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute in the country was around 27 minutes one way -- and that was before the pandemic. Not all places have bad commutes, though. Some places have better traffic flow and public transit, making local travel easier.

For those curious about how bad their commute is compared to other places, Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado. Researchers "compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate," according to the website.

The study found that Frederick has the worst commute in the Centennial State. For those unfamiliar with this town, it's located in Weld County and part of the Greeley metro area. Over 14,000 people call this place home. Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.3

40.3% of workers spend less than 30 minutes commuting

11.2% of workers spend more than an hour commuting

These are the Top 10 places in Colorado with the worst commutes:

Frederick Black Forest Brighton Firestone Thornton Commerce City Castle Rock Northglenn Aurora Johnstown

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.