This Florida Community Has The Worst Commute In The State

Sitting in traffic can be such a slog, especially in metro areas. When it's bad, expect hours of inching up in traffic just to get to your destination. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute in the country was around 27 minutes one way -- and that was before the pandemic. Not all places have bad commutes, though. Some places have better traffic flow and public transit, making local travel easier.

For those curious about how bad their commute is compared to other places, Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Florida. Researchers "compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate," according to the website.

The study found that Poinciana has the worst commute in the Sunshine State. For those not familiar with this village-based community, it's located in Osceola and Polk counties. The population ranges from 53,193 to 83,107 depending on what area you're looking at, per census data. Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 20.8%

Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 29.8%

These are the Top 10 places in Florida with the worst commutes:

Poinciana Cutler Bay Princeton Richmond West Middleburg Kendall West Homestead Country Walk South Miami Heights Palmetto Estates

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.