This Is Washington's Best Expensive Restaurant

If you ever want to celebrate a special occasion or try something new, you can always head to a fine-dining restaurant. Sure, you have to shell out more money, but the meal tends to be worth every cent. Every state has fancy dining establishments, but which one stands out from the rest?

Eat This, Not That! can answer that. Writers found each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Even though we're going through tough times, people are still taking the time to celebrate milestones and go out to dinner from time to time. Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."



The best expensive restaurant in Washington state is Herbfarm! Here's why it was chosen:

"'Dining at Woodinville's Herbfarm is a journey for the senses. The daily nine-course prix-fixe menu isn't final until just hours before dinner starts, "to best track the symphony of life on the land and sea,' explains the restaurant. The menu changes daily, and it follows a weekly theme, such as 100-Mile Dinner and Menu for a Mycologist's Dream."