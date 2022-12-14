Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022.

The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent the most exciting openings of the year — be sure to try them if you find yourself in these cities and keep an eye out for these names as they shape and influence dining culture in the months and years to come."

One Seattle restaurant made it on the list: The Chicken Supply! Contributor Erin DeJesus praised this eatery's unique approach to flavorful, juicy fried chicken:

"The Chicken Supply’s genius can be measured on a 10-inch skewer. At the Filipino-style fried chicken joint, a takeout-focused newcomer in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, co-owners Donald Adams and Paolo Campbell cube white meat into small pieces, threading it onto sticks before frying to maximize the ratio of meat to breading. It’s a winning approach. Never overly dry inside, the flavorful coating is perfectly crackly and light as air. Fried drumsticks and thighs are equally astounding, and it all sings when dipped into fragrant house-made banana ketchup. This is the kind of main-event chicken that you build an entire afternoon around eating."