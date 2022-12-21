This Was Arizona's Most Popular Netflix Show In 2022

By Ginny Reese

December 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Did you stay in this year and binge-watch your favorite TV shows? If so, you're definitely not alone.

Bookies.com determined each state's most popular Netflix shows for 2022. The website states, "To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

According to the list, Arizona's most popular Netflix show in 2022 was Wednesday. The comedy horror series based on the life of Wednesday Adams was released in November and quickly became the most popular show in several different states.

The most popular show on the list was Peaky Blinders. The popular drama series following an English crime gang in the early 1900s stole the hearts of 14 different states.

Other popular shows on the list included DAHMER-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, Lost In Space, and The Watcher.

You can check out the full list of each state's most popular Netflix shows of 2022 on Bookies.com.

